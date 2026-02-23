DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / NDMC vice-chairman leads plantation drive

NDMC vice-chairman leads plantation drive

Shopkeepers adopt saplings

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal leads the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign with Market Traders Association of South Kidwai Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday .
Advertisement

In a bid to promote environmental responsibility and community participation, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal led the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive at the NBCC Tower Shopping Complex in Kidwai Nagar (East) here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The programme was organised in collaboration with the South Market Kidwai Nagar Welfare Association, with active participation from local shopkeepers.

Advertisement

The initiative encourages citizens to honour their mothers by planting trees, symbolising care for both family and the environment.

Advertisement

Chahal highlighted the deeper significance of the drive, saying, “A tree planted in the name of one’s mother is a pledge to protect nature, beautify the city and safeguard the future of coming generations.”

Shopkeepers voluntarily adopted the saplings, pledging to look after for them, while NDMC field staff extended full support. Association representatives, including chairman Som Dutt Chhibber and president Sushil Kumar Gandhi, actively participated in the programme.

Advertisement

Chahal also announced NDMC’s year-round “green calendar,” under which plantation drives will be conducted every Sunday across various NDMC areas, with departments ensuring scientific planting and regular monitoring of saplings.

The NDMC vice-chairman said the initiative aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047,’ promoting clean air, healthy neighbourhoods and sustainable urban development.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts