NDMC vice-chairman leads plantation drive

In a bid to promote environmental responsibility and community participation, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal led the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive at the NBCC Tower Shopping Complex in Kidwai Nagar (East) here on Sunday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the South Market Kidwai Nagar Welfare Association, with active participation from local shopkeepers.

The initiative encourages citizens to honour their mothers by planting trees, symbolising care for both family and the environment.

Chahal highlighted the deeper significance of the drive, saying, “A tree planted in the name of one’s mother is a pledge to protect nature, beautify the city and safeguard the future of coming generations.”

Shopkeepers voluntarily adopted the saplings, pledging to look after for them, while NDMC field staff extended full support. Association representatives, including chairman Som Dutt Chhibber and president Sushil Kumar Gandhi, actively participated in the programme.

Chahal also announced NDMC’s year-round “green calendar,” under which plantation drives will be conducted every Sunday across various NDMC areas, with departments ensuring scientific planting and regular monitoring of saplings.

The NDMC vice-chairman said the initiative aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047,’ promoting clean air, healthy neighbourhoods and sustainable urban development.