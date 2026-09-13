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Home / Delhi / NDMC workers give roundabouts, key city stretches a floral makeover

NDMC workers give roundabouts, key city stretches a floral makeover

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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An arrangement of marigold flowers at the Mandi House roundabout in New Delhi on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
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As Delhi rolls out the welcome carpet for foreign leaders attending the BRICS Summit, the city’s roundabouts, hotel surroundings and key stretches have received an unusual makeover — with hundreds of NDMC workers turning flowers into elaborate works of art.

The Horticulture Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has prepared around 15 floral decorations and floral fountains at prominent locations, particularly near roundabouts, hotels where delegates are staying and routes where their movement is expected.

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The installations have been crafted largely using flowers sourced from NDMC’s own nurseries, supplemented by significant quantities procured from within Delhi. Indian varieties of marigold, orchid, daisy, garden asparagus and rose petals have been used extensively in the decorations.

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A senior NDMC Horticulture Department official told The Tribune that the designs were prepared afresh, with several teams working through the night to ensure that the floral installations were ready by morning. “The challenge was to freshly prepare them and complete the work within the given time frame,” the official said. Around 15-20 gardener-cum-artists were involved in creating the intricate floral designs. Their work has included arranging thousands of flowers into cascading patterns, fountains and large decorative panels bearing BRICS-themed motifs.

One of the installations features long streams of yellow and orange marigold garlands cascading from a central point and spreading across the ground like a floral fountain. Another uses flowers of different colours to create a large BRICS 2026 display, framed with rows of marigold garlands.

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The larger operation involved around 250-300 NDMC employees, who were deployed for various tasks ranging from preparing the floral artwork and arranging flowers to transporting and installing the decorations at designated locations. The floral beautification exercise has been carried out under the supervision of Jitendra Kaushik, Deputy Chief, Horticulture, NDMC.

Fresh flowers were being used, the installations had to be completed close to the time they were required, while ensuring that the arrangements retained their visual appeal when the delegates passed through the areas.

The floral displays have added colour to the capital’s public spaces at a time when Delhi is hosting one of its most high-profile international gatherings, with the city being closely watched by visiting leaders and delegations from across the BRICS grouping.

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