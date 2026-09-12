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Home / Delhi / NDMC’s ‘third eye’ keeps close watch on civic services in Delhi

NDMC’s ‘third eye’ keeps close watch on civic services in Delhi

Council’s vice-chairperson inspects integrated command centre

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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NSG commandos deployed in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Ahead of the BRICS Summit, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, along with senior officials, on Friday inspected the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at Palika Kendra to review the 24x7 monitoring arrangements.

The ICCC, set up in 2020 under the Smart City Project at a cost of around Rs 65 crore, functions as a centralised platform for real-time monitoring of civic services across the NDMC area. The centre operates through 18 screens and has around 50 dedicated personnel monitoring services round the clock.

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The centre is being used as the council’s “third eye” to keep a continuous watch on traffic, sanitation, drainage, beautification and other civic arrangements, with the aim of identifying potential problems in advance and ensuring quick response.

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Around 16,252 smart street lights are integrated with the ICCC, allowing officials to monitor their operational status, identify faulty lights and control their switching and dimming. The centre also tracks 918 smart bin vehicles, 16 C&D waste vehicles and nine mechanical road sweepers through GPS.

Security surveillance is carried out through 848 CCTV cameras integrated with the centre, including 333 NDMC cameras, 25 cameras in the Hanuman Mandir area, 276 Delhi Police cameras and 214 PWD cameras. CCTV feeds are also used to monitor waterlogging and identify vulnerable areas.

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Under solid waste management, the ICCC monitors daily clearance of overground bins, approved routes of garbage trucks and fill levels of underground bins. The movement of waste-lifting vehicles and arrangements at 91 hot bins installed in sensitive areas are also monitored.

The centre also monitors environmental conditions through 20 smart sensors tracking temperature, humidity, AQI, CO, CO2, NO2, SO2, PM10 and PM2.5 levels. Alerts are sent to departments concerned when pollution levels cross prescribed limits.

The smart parking system covering 97 parking sites, with a combined capacity of around 8,044 vehicles, is monitored through the ICCC for occupancy and revenue. Residents can also book smart parking slots through the NDMC 311 app. The centre further monitors 50 variable messaging sign LED panels and 155 public Wi-Fi access points, including 53 installed on smart poles.

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