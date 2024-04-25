Need to repair roads

Roads in Sector 46 are in a pathetic condition, but the authorities concerned seem indifferent towards the problem. Green belts near the road between Sector 21 C and Sector 46, and the dividing road between Sectors 46 and 45 are also crying for attention. The departments concerned should repair damaged roads and enhance green cover in the city. Ashok Meena, Faridabad
Filthy public toilet in Gurugram market
The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 21 has drawn the attention of the Gurugram MC towards the lack of cleanliness at the public toilet in Sector 21 market. The contract for its sanitation expired in December 2023. Yet, the worker kept cleaning it till March hoping the contractor would make the payment. But as he did not receive any money, the worker stopped cleaning the toilet. The MC should get this public toilet cleaned and award the contract. Kundan Lal Sharma, Sector 21, Gurugram
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
