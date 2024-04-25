Need to repair roads

Roads in Sector 46 are in a pathetic condition, but the authorities concerned seem indifferent towards the problem. Green belts near the road between Sector 21 C and Sector 46, and the dividing road between Sectors 46 and 45 are also crying for attention. The departments concerned should repair damaged roads and enhance green cover in the city. Ashok Meena, Faridabad

Filthy public toilet in Gurugram market

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 21 has drawn the attention of the Gurugram MC towards the lack of cleanliness at the public toilet in Sector 21 market. The contract for its sanitation expired in December 2023. Yet, the worker kept cleaning it till March hoping the contractor would make the payment. But as he did not receive any money, the worker stopped cleaning the toilet. The MC should get this public toilet cleaned and award the contract. Kundan Lal Sharma, Sector 21, Gurugram

