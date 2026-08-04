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Home / Delhi / Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang member held after encounter in Delhi

Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang member held after encounter in Delhi

Police recover pistol, three live cartridges, five empty cartridges from the spot

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A suspected member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in outer north Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

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Police said he was shot in the leg after allegedly opening fire at a police team. The accused, identified as Savinder alias Baba Pagal (36), was apprehended late Monday night during an operation in Alipur area.

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Police said the operation was launched after receiving specific information that Savinder, who had allegedly been extorting businessmen and property dealers in the Alipur and Narela areas, would be moving through the GTK Road-Hiranki Pushta Road stretch.

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"When the police team intercepted him and asked him to surrender, the accused allegedly fired at the personnel in a bid to escape. A bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Vishal, who escaped unhurt," a senior police officer said.

The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Savinder in his left leg before overpowering and arresting him, the officer said. He was first taken to Raja Harishchandra Hospital and later shifted to the LNJP Hospital.

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Police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, five empty cartridges from the spot.

According to the police, Savinder is an active member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang and has a criminal record with six FIRs, including cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault and offences under the Arms Act, lodged against him.

Police said he was allegedly planning another attack. Further investigation is underway.

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