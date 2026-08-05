NEET case: Court seeks CBI response on accused’s plea for lie detector test

A designated fast-track court hearing the NEET paper leak case on Tuesday sought a response from the CBI on, among other issues, the maintainability of a plea filed by three accused seeking to voluntarily undergo a lie detector test and brain mapping.

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The three accused - Mangal Lal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Vikas Biwal - moved an application seeking permission for a polygraph (lie detector) test and Brain Electrical Activation Profile (BEAP) examination, also known as brain mapping.

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The plea said the request for the court’s permission for the test and examination was made “voluntarily, without any coercion” to “demonstrate their bona fides” and assist the agency to conduct a “fair and transparent investigation”.

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“The applicants seek to assist the investigating agency by voluntarily offering themselves for recognised scientific examination, so that every lawful investigative avenue capable of aiding the search for truth may be explored,” the plea said, adding that the tests could be conducted at any government-approved FSL laboratory.

It said the test could be conducted in accordance with the law and subject to all constitutional and procedural safeguards.

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The proceedings also saw a change in the Bench with Special Judge Ajay Gupta re-designated as the judge dealing with the NEET paper leak case.

He replaced Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, who was transferred to a special NIA court to try terror cases following a Delhi High Court notification dated August 1.

On July 23, the High Court appointed Judge Baliga after notifying a “designated court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations”.

This appointment followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement about establishing fast-track courts to swiftly deal with paper leak cases.