The designated fast-track court dealing with the NEET paper leak case sought a response on Tuesday from the CBI on matters including the maintainability of a plea filed by three accused seeking to voluntarily undergo a lie detector test and brain mapping.

Advertisement

The three accused, Mangal Lal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Vikas Biwal, moved an application seeking permission for a polygraph (lie-detector) test and Brain Electrical Activation Profile (BEAP) examination, also known as brain mapping.

Advertisement

The plea said that the request for the court's permission for the test and examination was made "voluntarily, without any coercion" to "demonstrate their bona fides" and assist the agency to conduct a "fair and transparent investigation".

Advertisement

"The applicants seek to assist the investigating agency by voluntarily offering themselves for recognised scientific examination, so that every lawful investigative avenue capable of aiding the search for truth may be explored," the plea said, adding that the tests could be conducted at any government-approved FSL laboratory.

It said the test could be conducted in accordance with the law and subject to all constitutional and procedural safeguards.

Advertisement

Tuesday's proceedings also saw a change in the bench with Special Judge Ajay Gupta re-designated as the judge dealing with the NEET paper leak case.

He replaced Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, who was transferred to a special NIA court to try terror cases following a Delhi High Court notification dated August 1.

On July 23, the high court appointed Judge Baliga after notifying a "designated court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

This appointment followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about establishing fast-track courts to swiftly deal with paper leak cases.

The judge took charge two days later, and the first hearing in the NEET paper leak case was conducted on July 27. Before Judge Baliga's appointment, Judge Gupta was initially hearing the paper leak case.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, Judge Gupta sought a response from the CBI, including on the maintainability of the application, by the next date of hearing on August 6.

The court also deferred the hearing on the bail pleas of Vikas and Dinesh Biwal to August 6. The matter regarding taking cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet was adjourned to the same date as the final report is under scrutiny.

The agency has chargesheeted 13 accused in the case, all in judicial custody at present.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was subsequently conducted on June 21.