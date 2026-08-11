NEET paper leak: Delhi court rejects plea by 3 accused for lie-detector test

A designated Delhi fast-track court hearing the NEET paper leak case on Monday dismissed a plea by three accused seeking permission to voluntarily undergo lie-detector and brain mapping tests.

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Special Judge Ajay Gupta rejected the plea filed by three accused - Mangal Lal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal - seeking permission for a polygraph (lie-detector) test and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) examination, also known as brain mapping.

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The plea sought the court’s permission as the accused wanted to “demonstrate their bona fides” and assist the agency to conduct a “fair and transparent investigation”.

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Meanwhile, the court adjourned its order on taking cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet against the 13 accused in the case to August 12.