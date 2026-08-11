DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / NEET paper leak: Delhi court rejects plea by 3 accused for lie-detector test

NEET paper leak: Delhi court rejects plea by 3 accused for lie-detector test

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:27 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A designated Delhi fast-track court hearing the NEET paper leak case on Monday dismissed a plea by three accused seeking permission to voluntarily undergo lie-detector and brain mapping tests.

Advertisement

Special Judge Ajay Gupta rejected the plea filed by three accused - Mangal Lal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal - seeking permission for a polygraph (lie-detector) test and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) examination, also known as brain mapping.

Advertisement

The plea sought the court’s permission as the accused wanted to “demonstrate their bona fides” and assist the agency to conduct a “fair and transparent investigation”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the court adjourned its order on taking cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet against the 13 accused in the case to August 12.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts