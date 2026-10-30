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Home / Delhi / NEET paper leak: Delhi Court reserves order on framing of charges

NEET paper leak: Delhi Court reserves order on framing of charges

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18. Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against 13 accused before the special fast-track court dealing with criminal cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations.

The agency later filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra. He was arrested on September 2.

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The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

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The NTA cancelled the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

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