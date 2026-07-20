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Home / Delhi / NEET protest row: Opposition slams centre over ‘lathi-charge’, calls it attack on democracy

NEET protest row: Opposition slams centre over ‘lathi-charge’, calls it attack on democracy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questions the rationale behind the use of force against demonstrators, arguing that peaceful protests should not be met with violence

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:58 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Protesters at Jantar Mantar. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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The Opposition on Monday criticised the Centre over the alleged lathi-charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar, accusing the government of suppressing democratic dissent and failing to address concerns surrounding the NEET examination.

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Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge described the police action as "an attack on democracy", alleging that the government was incapable of governing responsibly. "Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power," Kharge said.

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the rationale behind the use of force against demonstrators, arguing that peaceful protests should not be met with violence.

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"It's very sad. I don't understand the spirit in which some of these things are being done. When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge? A lathi-charge is not an act of non-violence; it is an act of violence. I don't understand the logic of this," Tharoor said.

Samajwadi Party president and MP Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of ignoring students' grievances. He questioned the Centre's handling of the NEET examination and demanded justice for affected students.

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"Our MPs have been kept at the police station while children are being beaten up outside. What kind of government is this? You do not want to listen to the children. If the NEET examination took place and irregularities occurred, who is responsible? Whose credibility is at stake? Who was supposed to make the preparations?" Yadav said.

He also accused the government of betraying the youth and failing to provide employment, stating that a lack of job opportunities had intensified public frustration. "You aspire to be a 'Vishwaguru'; you claim the world is in 'Amrit Kaal', yet you cannot remove your own ministers. You haven't provided jobs or employment. If jobs had been provided, would the children have taken to the streets?" he said.

Calling for fair treatment of protesters, Yadav said the immediate priority should be ensuring justice for NEET aspirants. "The primary question is that the NEET students must get justice, and the protesting students who have come here must be treated well," he added.

Demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat accused the Centre of "playing with the future of the students".

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