NEET re-examination held smoothly across Capital

The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted smoothly across Delhi on Sunday amid extensive security arrangements, with the authorities reporting no glitches or complaints till late evening.

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The re-examination was held at 97 centres across the national capital under a multi-layer command and control mechanism involving the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency (NTA), district administrations and law enforcement agencies.

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Aadhaar-based biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, jammers and deployment of police personnel were in place across all centres.

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Students expressed satisfaction with the arrangements ensuring a fair and transparent re-test. “The exam was conducted smoothly. Physics and chemistry were challenging, but overall my paper went well,” said Vaibhav, a NEET aspirant.

Another candidate, standing outside an examination centre after the exam, said: “I am scared of another paper leak. What will we do if the exam is cancelled again?”.

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The Delhi Government made special arrangements for the convenience of parents and candidates. It announced free travel on DTC buses for candidates and established special cooling zones outside all examination centres.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, nearly 45,000 candidates and their families benefitted from the facilities provided across the city. The cooling zones were equipped with seating arrangements, clean drinking water, ORS, shikanji, tea and first-aid facilities, offering relief to parents and guardians waiting outside centres during the examination.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the feedback received from candidates and parents indicated that the arrangements helped reduce stress and provided much-needed support on an important examination day. She also appreciated the efforts of the district administration, Transport Department, DTC, Delhi Police, Health Department and other agencies involved in the exercise.

Meanwhile, academic experts described the paper as above average in difficulty.

Vinod Kumawat, president, ALLEN Career Institute, Kota, said Physics and Chemistry were conceptual in nature, with several lengthy and tricky questions likely to play a decisive role in determining ranks. Chemistry, particularly physical chemistry, was considered challenging due to calculation-based and concept-driven questions, while organic and inorganic chemistry were tougher than in the May 3 examination. Biology was comparatively easier. However, experts pointed out a few confusing questions and one question reportedly outside the prescribed syllabus.

Experts noted that the paper placed greater emphasis on human physiology, followed by plant physiology and genetics & biotechnology. Overall, physics and chemistry are expected to be the rank-defining subjects in this year’s re-examination.