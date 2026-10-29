Neha Bora again refuses to furnish peace bond

AISA president Neha Bora has again refused to furnish a bond for maintaining peace, turning Wednesday’s proceedings into another round of demands for documents relating to the cases and allegations against her.

Bora appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg at around 3 pm on October 28, the date fixed for her response. Instead of furnishing the bond, she sought additional documents from Barakhamba Road police concerning the allegations against her.

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The SEM court directed the police to provide the documents sought by Bora. The matter will now come up for hearing on November 20.

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Wednesday’s refusal was the fourth time Bora had declined to furnish the bond. The issue had earlier moved beyond the police notice when she challenged the requirement before the Delhi High Court after the police first issued a notice asking her to furnish the bond.

The High Court dismissed her petition and upheld the police notice.

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Even after that, Bora declined to furnish the bond on the next date, seeking documents relating to the cases registered against her and the allegations made against her. The Delhi Police subsequently provided her with several documents connected with the allegations and cases against her.

The SEM court then fixed October 28 for her response.

However, with Bora seeking further documents on the date fixed for her response, the dispute remains unresolved. The latest proceedings mean that the question of furnishing the peace bond will return before the SEM court on November 20.

For Bora, the immediate issue remains the documents she says are required before she responds to the bond proceedings. For the police, the proceedings continue despite the High Court having already upheld the notice requiring her to furnish the bond.