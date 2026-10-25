Neha Bora questions police 'inaction': '50 goons threatening me on speakers not breach of peace?'

AISA president and activist Neha Bora has alleged that a group of 50 to 60 people gathered outside a police station on Saturday threatened her and raised slogans against her as she was on her way to attend a court hearing. Accusing the police of failing to intervene, she questioned why such gatherings were not treated as a breach of peace while peaceful demonstrations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls faced police action.

In a video statement posted on social media, Bora said she was scheduled to appear for a hearing before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court on October 24 when she noticed a crowd gathered outside the police station, barely 100 metres from where she was approaching.

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'Let us see who can save her': Neha Bora alleges mob threat

"As I was approaching the police station, I realised from about 100 metres away that 50 to 60 goons were standing outside. They were loudly announcing over speakers that if Neha Bora comes here today, let us see who can save her," she alleged.

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Bora claimed that the crowd was also raising slogans of "Neha Bora Murdabad" and issuing threats, but the police made no attempt to disperse those assembled outside the station.

Questioning the alleged inaction, she said, "We want to ask, what exactly constitutes a breach of peace? A crowd of 50 to 60 goons gathers outside a police station, and the police take no steps to remove or disperse them. That is not considered a breach of peace. But when ordinary people raise slogans on the streets demanding an inquiry against Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the SIR, that is considered a breach of peace."

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She alleged that the gathering had also obstructed access to the police station, preventing people attending legal proceedings, including women lawyers, from entering the premises.

Do right wing goons have freedom to block roads? she asks

"Right wing goons have the freedom to block roads and prevent ordinary citizens, who are going to follow the proceedings under the rule of law, from entering. Women lawyers trying to enter the police station are unable to do so because of that crowd," she said.

Bora further accused the authorities of adopting double standards in maintaining law and order, alleging that those issuing threats were allowed to gather outside a police station while citizens exercising their democratic right to protest faced restrictions.

"Is facilitating this considered maintaining peace, while protesting peacefully and democratically is considered a breach of peace? Is this the peace that I am supposed to keep? Is this the peace that the police wants to keep? Is this the peace that the government wants to keep?" she asked.