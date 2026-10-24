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Home / Delhi / Neha Bora to appear in SEM court today, asked to furnish 1-year peace bond

Neha Bora to appear in SEM court today, asked to furnish 1-year peace bond

Before the hearing, JNU student Neha has called for a press conference at 11:30 am

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:10 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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AISA President Neha Bora in New Delhi. Image credits/PTI file
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The Delhi Police are set to take the next step against JNU student leader Neha Bora after the Delhi High Court declined to grant her relief, directing her to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg by 1 pm on Saturday.

Bora has been asked to furnish a bond to maintain peace for one year. The process will be followed by conditional bail, with the police asking her to produce a surety. She is to be released on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

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However, before the hearing, Neha has called for a press conference at 11:30 am.

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The surety will also have to furnish a bond, according to the police. The undertaking will require the surety to state that they will continue to advise Bora to maintain peace.

The development comes a day after Bora’s petition was rejected by the Delhi High Court. Before appearing in the SEM court to complete the bond formalities, she is also trying to hold a press conference, according to the inputs.

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The proceedings place Bora in a process that has already been followed in the case of four leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde. All four have already furnished the required bonds.

The bond process also sets a condition for the period ahead. According to the police, any violation of law after the bond is furnished will lead to action against those concerned.

For Bora, Saturday’s appearance before the SEM court therefore marks the immediate next stage after the High Court declined to provide relief. The focus now shifts to the formal undertaking to maintain peace and the conditions attached to her release.

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