DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Neha Bora's 'red salute' to Bangladesh youth sparks row, BJP accuses her of seeking regime change in India

Neha Bora's 'red salute' to Bangladesh youth sparks row, BJP accuses her of seeking regime change in India

The exchange has added a fresh dimension to the political confrontation surrounding the Opposition's ongoing campaign over alleged vote theft

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:17 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All India Students' Association National president Neha Bora, with leaders of the INDIA bloc, addresses a joint press conference, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI
Advertisement

Days after Nahid Islam, leader of the anti-Sheikh Hasina agitation in Bangladesh expressed solidarity with the Indian GenZ movement, president of CPI ML liberation students wing Neha Bora on Thursday compared the two movements offering “red salute to the youth of Bangladesh” for their accomplishments in the neighbouring country.

A viral video of Bora, who has been actively participating in Congress-led INDIA bloc protests over alleged vote theft in India, shows her praising the Bangladeshi youth who toppled the Hasina government after a violent movement.

Advertisement

Bora says in the video: "Indian youth learn from Bangladeshi counterparts."

Advertisement

"We present you our red salute, and we know that the Gen Z movement — that we are seeing everywhere in this country — first started in Bangladesh. And congratulations to you for showing us the way, for showing us and extending solidarity to the young people of this country. We know that the movement that began in Bangladesh was for democratic and voter rights. Today, the movement that the young people are participating in and leading is also a movement for democratic and voting rights. We know that the fight that you fight against religious fundamentalism in your country is also a fight that the Gen Z and the young people of this country fight today," AISA president Neha Bora said in a video.

Her remarks have triggered a political backlash, with the BJP questioning the motives behind the ongoing Opposition-backed protests over alleged vote theft and accusing the student leader of drawing inspiration from the regime change in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

BJP national spokesperson and national media co-incharge Pradeep Bhandari shared the viral video of Bora and questioned whether the protests being organised by the Opposition were aimed at raising electoral concerns or seeking a change of government along the lines of Bangladesh.

“Neha Bora, who is the poster girl of Rahul Gandhi, proves that Gandhi’s resistance is not political. The objective is regime change. Bora says she is inspired by the regime change in Bangladesh and wants to replicate it in India,” said Pradeep Bhandari, BJP National Media Co-Incharge and National Spokesperson.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of protests by Congress, Left-backed student organisations and other Opposition groups over allegations of electoral irregularities and voter-roll manipulation. Bora has been among the student leaders participating in demonstrations in the national capital.

The Bangladesh student uprising, which began as protests against government job quotas, subsequently escalated into a nationwide anti-government movement that culminated in Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024.

While Bora's remarks drew parallels between the movements in the two countries on the issues of democratic rights, voting rights and religious fundamentalism, the BJP has interpreted her statements as an endorsement of the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

The exchange has added a fresh dimension to the political confrontation surrounding the Opposition's ongoing campaign over alleged vote theft, bringing the role of student organisations and their references to international protest movements into focus.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts