Days after Nahid Islam, leader of the anti-Sheikh Hasina agitation in Bangladesh expressed solidarity with the Indian GenZ movement, president of CPI ML liberation students wing Neha Bora on Thursday compared the two movements offering “red salute to the youth of Bangladesh” for their accomplishments in the neighbouring country.

A viral video of Bora, who has been actively participating in Congress-led INDIA bloc protests over alleged vote theft in India, shows her praising the Bangladeshi youth who toppled the Hasina government after a violent movement.

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Bora says in the video: "Indian youth learn from Bangladeshi counterparts."

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"We present you our red salute, and we know that the Gen Z movement — that we are seeing everywhere in this country — first started in Bangladesh. And congratulations to you for showing us the way, for showing us and extending solidarity to the young people of this country. We know that the movement that began in Bangladesh was for democratic and voter rights. Today, the movement that the young people are participating in and leading is also a movement for democratic and voting rights. We know that the fight that you fight against religious fundamentalism in your country is also a fight that the Gen Z and the young people of this country fight today," AISA president Neha Bora said in a video.

Her remarks have triggered a political backlash, with the BJP questioning the motives behind the ongoing Opposition-backed protests over alleged vote theft and accusing the student leader of drawing inspiration from the regime change in Bangladesh.

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BJP national spokesperson and national media co-incharge Pradeep Bhandari shared the viral video of Bora and questioned whether the protests being organised by the Opposition were aimed at raising electoral concerns or seeking a change of government along the lines of Bangladesh.

“Neha Bora, who is the poster girl of Rahul Gandhi, proves that Gandhi’s resistance is not political. The objective is regime change. Bora says she is inspired by the regime change in Bangladesh and wants to replicate it in India,” said Pradeep Bhandari, BJP National Media Co-Incharge and National Spokesperson.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of protests by Congress, Left-backed student organisations and other Opposition groups over allegations of electoral irregularities and voter-roll manipulation. Bora has been among the student leaders participating in demonstrations in the national capital.

The Bangladesh student uprising, which began as protests against government job quotas, subsequently escalated into a nationwide anti-government movement that culminated in Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024.

While Bora's remarks drew parallels between the movements in the two countries on the issues of democratic rights, voting rights and religious fundamentalism, the BJP has interpreted her statements as an endorsement of the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

The exchange has added a fresh dimension to the political confrontation surrounding the Opposition's ongoing campaign over alleged vote theft, bringing the role of student organisations and their references to international protest movements into focus.