Neighbour nabbed after missing girl’s body found in drain

What began as a desperate search for a missing three-year-old girl ended in tragedy after her body was recovered from a drain in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera.

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The child went missing on the evening of July 10, following which a case was registered.

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A breakthrough came on the intervening night of July 14 and 15 when the police received information about the body of a child lying in the Kapashera drain near FIMT College. The body was identified as that of the missing girl. The post-mortem confirmed that the child had been murdered before her body was dumped in the drain.

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Investigators then scrutinised CCTV footage from the area, which led them to Chandan Kumar (37), whose movements were found to be suspicious. Acting on the leads, a police team conducted a raid at his hideout in Kapashera village.

According to the police, Kumar attempted to evade arrest by opening fire at the raiding team. In response, the police fired one round, injuring him in the left leg. He was overpowered and taken into custody. A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

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During preliminary interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to murdering the three-year-old girl.