Neither Centre nor Delhi Govt calls me: Vijay Goel on stray dog menace

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Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, who has been one of the most vocal faces highlighting Delhi's stray dog menace, has alleged that neither the Centre, the Delhi government nor the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has involved him in discussions on tackling the issue, despite his long-standing campaign.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Goel said governments have limited their response to "lip service" and are more focused on satisfying court requirements than implementing meaningful measures to control the stray dog population.

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"Nobody calls me for a meeting regarding the stray dog issue, not the Central government, not the state government, nor the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)," Goel said, adding that he has been raising the issue for years through protests and public campaigns. "I have held agitations and dharnas, but no authority has sought my inputs."

His remarks come a day after the MCD laid the foundation stone for a new dog shelter in Dwarka, amidst the concerns over stray dog attacks and the growing canine population across the city.

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Questioning the effectiveness of the government's measures, Goel alleged that figures related to sterilisation and vaccination are often inflated. "There is widespread corruption in sterilisation and vaccination. They claim before the High Court that 40,000 dogs have been sterilised, whereas the actual number could be much lower. The government is satisfied with these figures because they are enough to present in court," he claimed.

Goel also argued that merely laying the foundation stone for a shelter would not provide immediate relief. "After so many months, they have only laid the foundation stone. Nobody knows when the shelter will actually become operational. If the government was serious, it could have explored faster solutions, including involving private agencies to build and run shelters," he said.

Warning that the issue has the potential to trigger law and order problems, Goel said incidents of conflict over stray dogs are already taking place in several areas. "The stray dog problem is a serious issue and cannot be resolved through symbolic announcements. It requires day-to-day attention and genuine commitment," he said.

Goel further claimed that political parties have largely avoided speaking openly on the issue because "dog lovers and feeders are more vocal than the silent majority," making leaders reluctant to take a firm stand.