NESt Fest brings a slice of Northeast to Delhi

For students from Northeast India who have spent barely a month in Delhi as freshers, the Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Friday offered something more than just a cultural festival, it offered them a little slice of home.

My Home India’s ninth North East Students’ Festival (NESt Fest) brought hundreds of young people from the region under one roof, with familiar food, music, traditional performances and, perhaps most importantly, a chance to meet others navigating life away from home.

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For Assam students Marin Kuli and Hansika Kutum, both freshers at Ramjas College, the festival came through a senior who told them about the event and provided tickets. “We really enjoyed the programme and especially liked the food,” Kuli said, counting pork, rice beer, the fashion show, dances and musical performances among the highlights.

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Having been in Delhi for only a month, Kuli said he was still finding his feet. “Delhi has treated me well till now. I’m enjoying the vibe of the city. So, I’m still adjusting, but it’s good,” he said. Kutum said she had made several friends in college and at other institutions but most of them were from Northeast India, mostly because she already knew them.

For Toni, a fresher from Arunachal Pradesh at SRCC, this was his first NESt Fest. He particularly enjoyed the acrobatic performance and was looking forward to trying the food. His first month in Delhi, however, has come with one major adjustment, the air. “Delhi’s air quality is really bad compared to the Northeast. At first I was suffocating a bit, but now I’m getting used to it,” he said. On making friends outside the Northeast, Tony had a simple answer, “Ethnicity doesn’t matter. What matters is the people. If the person is good, I’ll become friends with them.”

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The evening brought saw the region’s music take centre stage. When Meghalaya singer Lily Sawian took the stage, cheers rippled through the auditorium, with the young crowd singing along, filming the performance on their phones and visibly soaking up the moment. For many in the audience, the performance was another familiar thread woven into an otherwise unfamiliar city.

Such sense of familiarity is at the heart of the NESt Fest, said My Home India founder Sunil Deodhar. Speaking to The Tribune, Deodhar recalled that when he began working in the Northeast in 1991, the region was still struggling due to years of insurgency and separatism. Students from the region who later moved to other parts of the country often faced misunderstanding and racial slurs, he said.

According to Deodhar, the problem was not only discrimination but also a lack of awareness about the Northeast among people in the rest of India. My Home India, founded in 2005, began organising awareness programmes and helping Northeastern students with issues such as college admissions, accommodation and police-related problems. As more students began moving to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune, the organisation started programmes to welcome freshers. Nine years ago, the initiative evolved into the NESt Fest.

What began as an effort to make young people feel less alone has since grown into a cultural platform showcasing the region’s music, dance, food, fashion and handicrafts. This year, around 14 performances from the eight Northeastern states are part of the festival, alongside participation from states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

For Deodhar, the festival is also about changing how Northeastern youth see their place in the rest of India. “Northeastern youth have gained the confidence that if we go to the rest country, then we will find a brother or a sister, someone who is waiting for us,” he said. He believes greater cultural exchange and social media have helped reduce the unfamiliarity that once separated communities. The growing popularity of Northeastern food and restaurants in Delhi, he said, is another visible sign of this exchange.

The festival itself reflects that diversity. With more than 200 communities and tribes across the region, Deodhar pointed to the variety in traditional clothing, food, music and cultural practices. The programme includes a traditional attire fashion show alongside folk performances and contemporary music. The first day featured a Northeast cultural parade, government pavilion, folk music and dance performances and exhibitions of handicrafts and cuisine.

The second day, on September 5, will feature cultural performances from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Meghalaya and Assam, a traditional Northeastern fashion show, more musical performances and a valedictory session with a youth pledge.

Over the years, NESt Fest has also become a platform for emerging artists from the region, including musicians who, Deodhar said, have contributed to the Hindi film industry but often remain away from the spotlight. For the young visitors, the draw is simple: familiar food, familiar faces and the feeling that a new city does not have to mean leaving home completely behind.