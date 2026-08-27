'Neta-Company Loot Tribunal': Rahul Gandhi over Subhash Chandra insolvency plan, alleges Modi govt created '2 systems' in India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order involving businessman and media baron Subhash Chandra, alleging that the country operates under “two systems” — one for ordinary citizens and another for a select group of wealthy businessmen.

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In a post on X, Gandhi described the NCLT as “Neta-Company Loot Tribunal”, questioning why farmers, salaried workers and students face stringent consequences for financial defaults while large borrowers can secure substantial reductions in their liabilities.

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Gandhi contrasted the treatment of ordinary borrowers with that of what he called the government's “friends”. He said a farmer unable to repay Rs 50,000 risks losing his land, while a salaried person missing an EMI can face aggressive recovery action and poor students struggle to obtain education loans.

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"If a farmer doesn’t pay Rs 50,000, his land gets 'auctioned off'. If a salaried person misses even one EMI, bank goons show up at the house. Poor students can’t even get loans for education. But for select “friends,” bank money is like personal property — withdraw as much as you want, repay whatever you feel like. The Modi government has created two systems in the country — one for a handful of billionaires, and another for everyone else," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called it more than a ‘haircut’. He also slammed the tribunal's decision, using financial terminology to highlight the scale of the reduction in creditors' recovery. He said that a “haircut” refers to the percentage difference between the amount owed by a debtor and the amount ultimately repaid to creditors. Adding that the Subhash Chandra case goes far beyond an ordinary haircut.

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According to Ramesh, the NCLT has approved a resolution plan under which creditors would receive only around Rs 6.5 crore against admitted claims of approximately Rs 22,006.57 crore in Chandra's personal insolvency resolution process.

“This isn't just a haircut. It's actually a mundan,” Ramesh said, accusing the decision of making a mockery of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.