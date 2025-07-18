NeVA training course for MLAs from July 21

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will conduct a three-day National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) training programme for its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from July 21 to 23.

The initiative is part of the Assembly’s broader push to modernise proceedings and transition to a fully paperless environment.

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday inspected the under-construction NeVA training centre on the Assembly premises, which is being developed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The centre, nearing completion, will be equipped with around 18 to 20 computer systems to facilitate hands-on learning for lawmakers.

The sessions will be conducted by experts from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), who will provide in-depth and practical guidance to MLAs on navigating the NeVA platform.

The focus will be on equipping members with skills such as accessing digital documents, tracking legislative business in real time and submitting questions and motions electronically.