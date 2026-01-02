New courses, infra upgrade: DU sets goals for 2026

On the first working day of the New Year, the University of Delhi organised a dialogue programme during which Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh extended greetings to the university community and outlined major achievements over the past year. Addressing faculty members, administrators and officials, the VC highlighted DU’s distinct academic structure and work culture.

Speaking at the event, Prof Yogesh Singh said, “DU has a distinct work culture, offers a wide range of academic programmes and has a structure that is different from other universities.” He congratulated the university fraternity for DU’s commendable performance across national and international platforms in 2025.

Reflecting on the significance of the New Year, the VC remarked, “The day comes to us with a book of 365 blank pages and a pen in hand. We are the authors of positive change and hope for the future of our University, and we must fill the New Year with achievements.”

Highlighting the importance of rankings, Prof Singh said that in 2025 Delhi University achieved notable success in national and global rankings. He emphasised that strong rankings attract talent, funding, partnerships and resources, while enhancing brand reputation and global visibility. He added that rankings reflect institutional quality, reputation and performance, and help prospective students make informed decisions regarding academic excellence, research output and career opportunities.

Sharing details of the QS World University Rankings 2026, Prof Singh said DU has maintained a strong global position. In the Employment Outcomes category, DU climbed 14 places compared to last year to secure the 30th position globally, ranking first among Indian institutions in this category and seventh overall. DU’s global rank stood at 328, while its overall score improved from 33.8 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026.

Speaking on the NIRF rankings, the VC said Delhi University moved up from sixth to fifth position in the University category and from 14th to 12th in the Research Institutions category, with only IITs and dedicated research institutions ranking above DU. He also noted that six DU colleges featured among India’s top 10 colleges. Colleges that performed well in the NIRF rankings were felicitated during the programme.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of India and the entire university community, Prof Singh congratulated all stakeholders for their collective efforts and stressed the importance of setting clear goals for 2026.

Registrar Vikas Gupta presented an overview of the University’s administrative work at the event.

Promotions, appointments

Addressing faculty welfare, Prof Singh said Delhi University has set benchmarks in promotions and appointments. As of December 31, 2025, a total of 9,115 academic promotions have been completed across colleges and departments. Additionally, 5,037 academic appointments and 456 non-academic appointments have been made.

On infrastructure development, the Vice-Chancellor said 2025 had been a strong year for Delhi University and that 2026 is expected to be equally promising. Several new academic buildings, including Veer Savarkar College, hostels and health centres, are set to be completed. Construction projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore are currently underway, most of which are expected to be completed in 2026. These include new IoE buildings and hostels, library expansion, the Faculty of Technology, a new girls’ hostel, and the development of the University’s East and West campuses.

New academic initiatives

Speaking on admissions, Prof Singh said the introduction of CUET has made the admission process at Delhi University more transparent. In 2025, against 71,642 available seats, 72,229 admissions were recorded, amounting to 0.65 per cent higher admissions. He also highlighted that several new academic programmes were introduced last year, with more to be launched in the coming years.

Approval has also been granted for the establishment of a Centre for Odia Studies at the University of Delhi, and the VC expressed hope that the Central Government would soon approve grants and appointments for the centre.

The event was attended by senior university officials, including deans of faculties, directors of centres and institutes, heads of departments, college principals, and members of the Executive Council, Academic Council and Finance Committee.