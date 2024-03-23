New Cycle track turns into car park

The new cycle track along the Sector 11-12 and Sector 10-12 dividing road adjoining the Mini-Secretariat and the district headquarters has fallen victim to illegal parking and encroach-ments within six months of construction. The authorities must provide more parking facilities in the area and remove encroachments from this cycle track.
Narender Sirohi, Faridabad
Remove construction & demolition waste
We have repeatedly requested the Gurugram MC to remove construction and demolition waste from Sector 21. Despite visiting the site, officials and contractors have not taken any steps to resolve the problem. The MC must ensure that the waste is removed as soon as possible.
Prakash Lamba, RWA, Sector 21, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
