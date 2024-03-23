New Cycle track turns into car park

The new cycle track along the Sector 11-12 and Sector 10-12 dividing road adjoining the Mini-Secretariat and the district headquarters has fallen victim to illegal parking and encroach-ments within six months of construction. The authorities must provide more parking facilities in the area and remove encroachments from this cycle track.

Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Remove construction & demolition waste

We have repeatedly requested the Gurugram MC to remove construction and demolition waste from Sector 21. Despite visiting the site, officials and contractors have not taken any steps to resolve the problem. The MC must ensure that the waste is removed as soon as possible.

Prakash Lamba, RWA, Sector 21, Gurugram

