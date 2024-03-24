New Delhi: 2 found dead on railway track

PTI

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man and his female friend were found dead on a railway track in Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, the police said on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon. According to a note recovered from them, the two were in a relationship and wanted to get married. The two jumped in front of a passenger train going towards Jind in Haryana, an officer said. Both died on the spot, the officer said, adding, the local police were informed by a passer-by, who spotted the bodies on the track. pti

Expect drizzle in evening today

New Delhi: The Capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1°C, three notches above the season’s average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature settled at 16.2°C. The humidity fluctuated between 77 per cent and 29 per cent. The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of a drizzle in the evening or night on Sunday. The Air Quality Index of the Capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category. pti

Man caught snatching phone

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was caught red-handed while fleeing with the mobile phone of a woman near Niti Aayog in the Parliament Street area. According to the police, the incident took place outside the main gate of Niti Ayog on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the victim, Sheetal, along with her husband and friend, was crossing the road in front of Niti Aayog when they were pounced on by a snatcher. The accused, later identified as Asif, snatched Sheetal’s phone and was trying to flee when the three chased him down, he said.