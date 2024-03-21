New Delhi: 2 held for hurling water balloons

PTI

New Delhi: The police on Wednesday held two minors in southwest Delhi for throwing water balloons at pedestrians while travelling in an SUV. The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media. The boys, who hail from affluent backgrounds, reportedly engaged in the act for “fun”. Both are classmates at the same school, the police said. DCP Rohit Meena said legal action had been initiated against the juveniles. He clarified that the SUV was not being driven by a minor. TNS

Pragati tunnel to be closed at night

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the closure of the Pragati Maidan tunnel for repair and maintenance work. According to the advisory, the tunnel will be closed during night hours from 12 am to 6 am until April 18. Additionally, it will remain completely closed for the entire day on March 24, March 31 and April 7. TNS

Man found dead in rented home

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Subhash. DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the body had no visible external injuries. “The victim worked as a labourer. Satish Bhadana, the owner of the house, is the suspect in the case. He is on the run,” Tirkey said. Bhadana works as a sanitation worker in the MC.

