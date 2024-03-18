New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

New Delhi: The Capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9°C, five notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. Besides, the humidity level was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am. The air quality index (AQI) of the Capital was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 185 at 10 am. pti
Civil Services coaching at Jamia
New Delhi: The Residential Coaching Academy, Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia, on Sunday invited applications for free coaching (with a hostel facility) for the preparation of the Civil Services Examination 2024.
