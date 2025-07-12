DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / New Delhi civic body opens revamped Srijan art gallery

New Delhi civic body opens revamped Srijan art gallery

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:47 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday inaugurated the transformed ‘Srijan’, an open-air art gallery and creative platform, at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, reaffirming its commitment to making art accessible to the public and nurturing creative talent. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the rejuvenated space in the presence of celebrated artists, including Padma Shri awardees Biman Bihari Das and Jai Prakash Lakhiwal, who showcased their live painting sessions to inspire young artists.

Advertisement

Started in 1999 as a gathering place for artists and enthusiasts, Srijan has now been expanded and modernised into a 15,225 sq metre cultural hub featuring curated display corners, landscaped gazebos, improved seating and weather-protected areas for exhibitions and live performances throughout the year. The upgraded art space reflects the spirit of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, India’s vision for a progressive and culturally enriched future.

Speaking at the event, Keshav Chandra said Srijan is more than just an art gallery — it is a creative sanctuary envisioned to encourage community participation and make art a part of everyday urban life. He highlighted that for decades, Srijan has hosted painting and sculpture shows, workshops and school competitions, nurturing generations of budding artists.

Advertisement

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasised that the mission of Srijan is to democratise art by making it freely accessible, allowing artists and the public to connect directly and even purchase artworks on display. He said the NDMC has adopted a comprehensive action plan to promote art, culture and heritage, with a new dedicated Art & Culture Department created in May this year and an Urban Arts and Culture Forum set up to steer its creative initiatives. The council has earmarked about Rs 40 crore, nearly 1% of its annual budget, for promoting artistic and cultural activities.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a culturally vibrant India, NDMC’s cultural roadmap includes installing public art in open spaces, hosting international sculpture symposiums and national painting exhibitions, and curating a dynamic cultural calendar for the city. Chahal added that in a bustling city where daily life often leaves little room for creative expression, spaces like Srijan serve as refreshing retreats, fostering community engagement, inclusivity and artistic innovation.

Advertisement

With “SRIJAN”, the NDMC hopes to transform New Delhi into a beacon of creativity and cultural excellence for the country and the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts