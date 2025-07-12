New Delhi civic body opens revamped Srijan art gallery

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday inaugurated the transformed ‘Srijan’, an open-air art gallery and creative platform, at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, reaffirming its commitment to making art accessible to the public and nurturing creative talent. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the rejuvenated space in the presence of celebrated artists, including Padma Shri awardees Biman Bihari Das and Jai Prakash Lakhiwal, who showcased their live painting sessions to inspire young artists.

Started in 1999 as a gathering place for artists and enthusiasts, Srijan has now been expanded and modernised into a 15,225 sq metre cultural hub featuring curated display corners, landscaped gazebos, improved seating and weather-protected areas for exhibitions and live performances throughout the year. The upgraded art space reflects the spirit of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, India’s vision for a progressive and culturally enriched future.

Speaking at the event, Keshav Chandra said Srijan is more than just an art gallery — it is a creative sanctuary envisioned to encourage community participation and make art a part of everyday urban life. He highlighted that for decades, Srijan has hosted painting and sculpture shows, workshops and school competitions, nurturing generations of budding artists.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasised that the mission of Srijan is to democratise art by making it freely accessible, allowing artists and the public to connect directly and even purchase artworks on display. He said the NDMC has adopted a comprehensive action plan to promote art, culture and heritage, with a new dedicated Art & Culture Department created in May this year and an Urban Arts and Culture Forum set up to steer its creative initiatives. The council has earmarked about Rs 40 crore, nearly 1% of its annual budget, for promoting artistic and cultural activities.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a culturally vibrant India, NDMC’s cultural roadmap includes installing public art in open spaces, hosting international sculpture symposiums and national painting exhibitions, and curating a dynamic cultural calendar for the city. Chahal added that in a bustling city where daily life often leaves little room for creative expression, spaces like Srijan serve as refreshing retreats, fostering community engagement, inclusivity and artistic innovation.

With “SRIJAN”, the NDMC hopes to transform New Delhi into a beacon of creativity and cultural excellence for the country and the world.