New Delhi: Conference on Russian language

New Delhi: An international conference titled ‘The growing role of Russian language in BRICS and SCO Countries: Education, language and culture’ was held at Bharati College, University of Delhi, on March 12 and 13. The Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies organised the conference in collaboration with the Russian Embassy. The two-day event focused on the importance of Russian language in education and cultural exchange. Keynote speakers highlighted Indo-Russian relations and the significance of the language in promoting cooperation among BRICS and SCO nations.
Chemistry contests tomorrow
Catenation, the chemistry society at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi, has opened registrations for Chemclave’24. Based on the theme of ‘Spin it to win it’, the event is scheduled to be organised on March 15 at Lecture Hall G3 in the Chemistry Department. Chemclave’24 presents chemistry enthusiasts an opportunity to come together and celebrate their passion for the subject.
