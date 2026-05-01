New Delhi MC freezes fossil-fuel vehicle sales for 1 year in bold green push

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday announced a series of green mobility, energy conservation and digital work measures to cut fuel use and promote eco-friendly practices in central Delhi.

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NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal chaired a high-level meeting at Palika Kendra and said the decisions aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for sustainable development and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s appeal for fuel conservation and responsible consumption.

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As part of the initiative, NDMC announced a 50 per cent concession in parking charges for electric vehicles from Monday. It also said no new petrol, diesel or CNG vehicles will be procured for the next year. Instead, the civic body will focus on e-mobility, shared transport and efficient use of existing resources.

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To reduce private vehicle use, NDMC will launch shuttle bus services for employees from four residential colonies from Friday. The network will later expand to 14 more locations with 16 buses.

The service aims to improve last-mile connectivity and ease congestion in central Delhi.

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The council also announced that every Monday will be observed as a “public transport day”, with officers and staff required to commute by Metro or other shared transport. Shared 16-seater vehicles will be used for official field inspections to reduce fuel consumption.

In another step, NDMC will promote bicycles and e-bikes through its network of 51 e-bike stations and around 500 bicycles. It will also coordinate with traffic authorities to improve e-rickshaw and e-auto connectivity in NDMC areas.

The council further decided to cut unnecessary travel by prioritising online meetings and video conferencing. Official foreign visits by employees will remain suspended for the next year. Up to 33 per cent of Group B and Group C staff may also be allowed to work from home on a rotational basis.

Energy-saving measures will include regulated use of air conditioners in offices under the supervision of designated nodal officers. NDMC also reiterated its commitment to prioritising “Made in India” products in procurement and encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

As part of its outreach efforts, NDMC will engage Resident Welfare Associations, market bodies and educational institutions to promote environmental awareness, digital learning and responsible consumption.