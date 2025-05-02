New Delhi MC inaugurates renovated departmental canteen at Palika Kendra

In a move aimed at enhancing employee welfare, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday inaugurated a newly renovated departmental canteen at its headquarters, Palika Kendra, on the occasion of International Labour Day.

NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra dedicated the facility to the employees in a simple ceremony, which was attended by secretary Tariq Thomas, senior officials from NDMC and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), including DGM M Dinkar and AGM Anand Kumar Jha.

The canteen is a joint initiative between NDMC and IRCTC. While IRCTC will manage food services, NDMC has provided the space and infrastructure. Spread across 1,200 sq ft with a seating capacity for 50 and standing room for 10, the canteen is located near Gate No. 1 of Palika Kendra. It is equipped with modern kitchen appliances and serves North and South Indian dishes for breakfast, lunch and snacks from 8 am to 6 pm on all working days, including Saturdays.

Emphasising sustainability, the canteen follows NDMC’s plastic-free zone policy. All food will be served in steel utensils, and regular quality checks will be conducted to ensure hygiene and standards. A Mother Dairy outlet is also functioning at the canteen premises, offering ice cream and other dairy products to employees and visitors.

Officials said the revamped facility was not only expected to provide affordable and nutritious meals to NDMC staff and visitors, but also serve as a social space where employees could relax and interact during breaks.