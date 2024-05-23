New Delhi: Metro from 4 am on polling day

PTI

New Delhi: Metro rail services will commence at 4 am on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday. The decision was made to ensure convenient transportation for the staff deployed for election duty, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, Anuj Dayal said. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 am to 6 am. Subsequently, normal metro train services will resume and continue throughout the day. pti

Jamia Pro-VC’s posting quashed

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the appointment of Prof Eqbal Hussain as the Pro Vice-Chancellor and subsequently as Officiating Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, holding that the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, however, directed to ensure that the academic and administrative machinery of the university does not suffer or come to a complete halt, fresh appointment to the post of Officiating VC be made within one week.

