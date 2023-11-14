New Delhi Municipal Council doubles parking fee

PTI

New Delhi, November 13

Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the charges for parking sites managed by it to discourage people from using private vehicles.

There are a total of 91 parking sites in the NDMC area. While 41 of these are managed by the NDMC, the maintenance of others has been outsourced to other agencies.

Parking sites between Rajpath and AIIMS, including those at Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS and Safdarjung, fall in the NDMC area. These sites witness heavy traffic.

“The parking fees (off road/on road) has been enhanced to twice the existing (amount) to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till January 31 2024,” an official notification stated.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage IV guidelines that are in place in Delhi owing to the pollution situation, it said.

