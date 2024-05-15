New Delhi: Murder accused held after 17 yrs

PTI

New Delhi: The police have arrested a man (57), who allegedly killed a woman 17 years ago, and kept her body locked in a trunk and fled, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, Virender Singh of Bihar’s Vaishali district, was arrested from Rohini. The accused came to Delhi in 1991 and joined the flesh trade in 2001 for earning easy money. He had “purchased” the victim for Rs 10,000. On June 4, 2007, as the victim refused to go to work due to illness, the accused allegedly killed her. DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in 2008. PTI

Fire breaks out in South Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a residential building following an explosion in two gas cylinders in South Delhi, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. They said no casualty was reported in the incident. According to the officials, they received a call at 5.16 am regarding a fire in a residential building in the Shahpur Jat area. “Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” an official of the DFS said.

#Bihar