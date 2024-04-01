New Delhi: Three killed in car accident

PTI

New Delhi: In a tragic mishap on the Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad, a collision between an SUV and a truck resulted in the death of the SUV driver and two children. A CCTV footage captured the accident as the SUV collided with a stationary truck before crashing into another truck. The front of the SUV was severely damaged in the mishap. The SUV was carrying 11 children from Amroha to Delhi. The injured children were admitted to a local hospital. The police reported that the truck was stationary as it had run out of gas, and its driver, Saddam, had been arrested. The injured children, aged between 10 and12, were going to appear in a Class VI exam in Delhi. The deceased were identified as the driver, Anas, and children, Unesh and Azam. tns

Two dupe man of Rs 16.4 lakh

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for duping a person of Rs 16.4 lakh on the pretext of procuring gold from Dubai at a discount, officials said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Parveen (27) and Rachin Sharma (33). According to the police, they received a complaint on March 28 from Manoj Jain, the complainant, who told police that he got a call promising him gold from Dubai at a discounted rate. “The complainant transferred Rs 16.4 lakh, after which the accused turned their mobile off,” the police said. pti

Police issue traffic advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued an advisory in connection with various programmes at Bharat Mandapam on Monday and said no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg. According to the advisory, several functions will be held at Bharat Mandapam on Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm.