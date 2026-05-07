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Home / Delhi / New Delhi tops in crime against women in Metros: Data

New Delhi tops in crime against women in Metros: Data

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:40 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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The national capital recorded the highest number of cases in crime against women with the city recorded a total of 13,396 cases, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) that was released on Wednesday.

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As per the data, the city saw a minute increase in the cases to 13,396 in 2024 in comparison to 13,366 in 2023 and a decreased from 14,158 cases in 2022.

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The data was recorded of 19 cities in the country that has more than 2 million population. However, the rate of total crime against women in the city stood at 176.8 which was lower than 199 in Jaipur, 186 in Lucknow and 181.5 at Indore. Crimes like rape and dowry remained a major concern in 2024, with 1,058 cases registered for rape. The total number of dowry deaths remained at 109, according to the report.

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