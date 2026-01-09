DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / New Delhi World Book Fair returns

New Delhi World Book Fair returns

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prof Milind Marathe, NBT Chairman and Yuvraj Malik, NBT Director, with Qatar Ambassador HE Mohammed Al Jabir and Jassim Al Buainain address mediapersons. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

Book lovers in the Capital would get a unique opportunity as the New Delhi World Book Fair returns to Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, January 10, with free entry for all visitors for the first time.

Advertisement

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), the nine-day fair will focus on “Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75” as its central theme, paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and nation-building role of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force since Independence.

Advertisement

The 53rd edition, billed as the world’s largest B2C book fair, will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of dignitaries from guest of honour country Qatar and focus country Spain, the NBT announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

Over 1,000 publishers from more than 35 countries are expected to participate, hosting around 600 literary and cultural events with nearly 1,000 speakers. Organisers estimate footfall will exceed two million visitors during the fair.

The theme pavilion will feature over 500 books, curated exhibits, posters, documentaries and immersive installations inspired by the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Key highlights include replicas of the Arjun tank, INS Vikrant and LCA Tejas, tributes to 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, and sessions on major wars and operations from Budgaon 1947 to Operation Sindoor. Special exhibitions will also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlight the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts