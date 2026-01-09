Book lovers in the Capital would get a unique opportunity as the New Delhi World Book Fair returns to Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, January 10, with free entry for all visitors for the first time.

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), the nine-day fair will focus on “Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75” as its central theme, paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and nation-building role of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force since Independence.

The 53rd edition, billed as the world’s largest B2C book fair, will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of dignitaries from guest of honour country Qatar and focus country Spain, the NBT announced on Thursday.

Over 1,000 publishers from more than 35 countries are expected to participate, hosting around 600 literary and cultural events with nearly 1,000 speakers. Organisers estimate footfall will exceed two million visitors during the fair.

The theme pavilion will feature over 500 books, curated exhibits, posters, documentaries and immersive installations inspired by the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Key highlights include replicas of the Arjun tank, INS Vikrant and LCA Tejas, tributes to 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, and sessions on major wars and operations from Budgaon 1947 to Operation Sindoor. Special exhibitions will also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlight the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.