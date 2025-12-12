DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / New EV policy expected to be implemented by March

New EV policy expected to be implemented by March

Draft to be discussed in meeting today

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

The new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in the national capital is expected to be implemented by March 2026. Provisions to make electric vehicles cheaper and roadmap for infrastructure boost are expected to be key points of the draft.

Advertisement

According to Delhi Government officials, a meeting, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is scheduled on Friday to discuss the draft policy. Once the draft is approved, it will be put up on the website to seek feedback from residents.

Advertisement

After this, the Delhi Government will again discuss the feedback and the final policy is expected to be implemented in the next fiscal year, officials said.

Advertisement

As per the preliminary draft, the policy will focus on making electric vehicles cheaper and the government is proposing to give 50 per cent subsidy, which will be a lucrative offer for the residents to switch to EVs. This will also help in reduction of pollution caused by vehicles running on internal combustion engines.

The focus will be also on developing charging infrastructure in the national capital. Additionally, gramin sewa vehicles, which are designed for last-mile connectivity and run on CNG, are also being planned to be replaced by electric vehicles.

Advertisement

The current EV policy expires on December 31. It was introduced in August 2020 for three years. It was extended multiple times, but failed to deliver the expected boost in EV sales.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts