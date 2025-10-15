DT
Home / Delhi / New facilities, footbridge to ease festive rush at NDLS, says CM

New facilities, footbridge to ease festive rush at NDLS, says CM

Inspects travel, safety arrangements at railway station

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with MP Manoj Tiwari at the New Delhi railway station. Tribune photo
In view of the coming festive rush, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reviewed the travel and safety arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station to ensure smooth and hassle-free journeys for passengers.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament (MP) North east Delhi Manoj Tiwari, CM Gupta inspected the station premises, reviewed passenger management systems, and interacted with travellers to understand their concerns. She also issued directions to railway and government officials to strengthen coordination between departments during the festive season.

The CM inspected the newly built Passenger Facilitation Centre, designed to provide multiple services under one roof from ticketing and rest areas to clean washrooms, seating, safe drinking water, and special facilities for women, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers. Built within just three months, the centre now caters to thousands of passengers daily, easing congestion and reducing long queues.

Highlighting nationwide initiatives launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Gupta said that special trains have been introduced across the country to help citizens reach home and celebrate with their families. “This is a government that stands at the service of the people 24X7,” she remarked.

She also inspected a newly constructed foot overbridge aimed at streamlining passenger movement and maintaining safety amid heavy festive footfall. Emphasising that such infrastructure projects go beyond providing basic amenities, the CM said they reflect the government’s commitment and sensitivity toward public welfare.

