Home / Delhi / New law on school fees regulation will not be implemented in 2025-26: Delhi govt tells SC

On January 19, the top court had questioned the Delhi Government over its timing in enforcing the law

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:29 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 – which aimed to regulate fees in private schools in the national capital — will not be implemented in the academic year 2025-26, the Delhi Government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

During hearing on petitions relating to implementation of the Act, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Delhi Government, told a bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the law will not be enforced in the current academic year.

“When the matter came before us, our concern was the hurry in implementation. We would have set that aside. But they said that we will do it from next year. To that extent our interference at this stage is over,” Justice Narasimha said.

“In view of the clarification of SV Raju that the legal regime will not be implemented with effect from 2025-26, no further orders are required,” the bench said, leaving open all the issues to be dealt with by the Delhi High Court, which is hearing petitions challenging the 2025 Act and its subsequent rules.

The top court was hearing petitions, including those challenging the January 8 order of the high court refusing to stay a notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels.

As one of the advocates said that the high court must decide the issue at the earliest as hundreds of schools and lakhs of students were involved, the bench said, “The high court is aware of it. There is no need to assume that the high court is unaware and we are the only ones who are aware of it.”

To another lawyer’s request that the matter must be heard by the high court before March 31, the bench asked the parties to make a request for early disposal of the petitions before the high court.

On January 19, the top court had questioned the Delhi Government over its timing in enforcing the law.

The bench had said implementation of the 2025 Act, when the academic year was already underway, appeared confused and potentially unworkable.

The Delhi Government recently notified the Act, which lays down detailed provisions on permissible fee heads, accounting practices and restrictions on additional charges, while prohibiting capitation fees and any collection beyond what is approved under the law.

The high court had on January 8 refused to stay a notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels from January 10 to 20.

The last date for submission of the fee proposed by school managements to the committees should also be extended from January 25 to February 5, it said.

