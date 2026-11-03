‘New Noida’ moves towards reality as ground mapping of land begins

The proposed ‘New Noida’ is moving from planning to implementation, with officials beginning ground mapping of village land to determine the sectors of the proposed Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Special Investment Region (DNGIR).

The exercise is being carried out alongside efforts to secure land for the first phase. So far, 361 farmers have agreed to give up their land through mutual consent. Officials are now preparing to meet individually with those who have yet to agree, as the administration seeks to expedite the process within the first-phase timeline.

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The mapping will be used to prepare phased development plans and the infrastructure layout of the new city. Officials are initially focusing on making the land required for the first phase available, while land acquisition and sector planning proceed simultaneously.

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“Given the deadline for the first phase, land acquisition and development work in ‘New Noida’ are being accelerated. With farmers’ consent, document verification and mapping under way, the project has moved to the next stage,” said Mahima Rajput, OSD, Noida Authority.

The authority has also created three new circles, numbered 11, 12 and 14, to check illegal construction and encroachment in the proposed New Noida area. Circle 11 will be headed by General Manager SP Singh, while General Manager AK Arora will oversee circles 12 and 14.

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The benefits for farmers will vary depending on the phase in which they provide their land. Those giving up land in the first and second phases will receive compensation along with a six per cent abadi plot under the Greater Noida Authority system. Farmers in the third and fourth phases will receive compensation and a seven per cent abadi plot under the Yamuna Authority system.

The current master plan covers around 20,911.29 hectares across 80 villages. The first phase will cover 3,165 hectares between 2023 and 2027, followed by 3,798 hectares between 2027 and 2032, 5,908 hectares between 2032 and 2037, and 8,230 hectares between 2037 and 2041.