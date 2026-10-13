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Home / Delhi / New protest sites 'near Delhi's landfills'; plea in SC challenges Jantar Mantar restrictions

New protest sites 'near Delhi's landfills'; plea in SC challenges Jantar Mantar restrictions

The plea submitted that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging restrictions on protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the designation of alternative sites for public demonstrations.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's standing order of October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.

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The Delhi Police, in its order, has stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protests at the three venues will be issued separately.

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The plea raised concerns over the availability and suitability of designated protest venues in the national capital.

It submitted that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative.

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The plea questioned the rationale behind the restrictions and the selection of other locations for demonstrations.

The petition has also raised concerns over the proposed alternative protest sites, alleging that some are situated near Delhi's landfill areas and questioning their suitability for hosting public gatherings.

Former Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta is likely to lead the legal team for the petitioner.

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