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Home / Delhi / New slum rehabilitation policy notified, 4-5L families to get permanent homes

New slum rehabilitation policy notified, 4-5L families to get permanent homes

Policy to cover settlements established before January 1, 2025, says CM Gupta

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government on Thursday notified its Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2026, paving the way for providing permanent homes to nearly 4 to 5 lakh eligible families, covering around 20 lakh people living in slum settlements across the Capital.

Announcing the policy ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said slum clusters established before January 1, 2025, would be covered under the new rehabilitation framework, extending the eligibility window for families who may have been excluded from earlier schemes.

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Under the policy, in-situ rehabilitation will be given priority, with the government aiming to provide alternative housing at the existing settlement site or within a radius of 3 km. The move is intended to ensure that beneficiaries remain connected to their workplaces, children’s schools and other essential facilities.

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Eligible families will be provided one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (1-BHK) housing units. The residential complexes will also have schools, Anganwadi centres, healthcare facilities and playgrounds, in accordance with applicable planning provisions.

The policy provides that eligible families will not be removed from slum settlements without arrangements for alternative accommodation. It also recognises independent families living on different floors of the same structure. Such families may be considered for separate housing units if they independently meet the prescribed eligibility and documentation requirements.

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Families with persons with disabilities will be given priority for ground-floor accommodation, subject to certification requirements and availability. Housing units will be allotted jointly in the names of married couples.

To ensure transparency, allotments will be made through a computerised lottery. A grievance redressal and appeal mechanism will also be established to address objections raised by eligible beneficiaries. The government will develop a centralised GIS-based digital platform to monitor projects, manage allotments and maintain beneficiary records, while preventing duplicate allotments.

The policy also lays down provisions for families affected by in-situ redevelopment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Developers will be responsible for arranging temporary or rental accommodation, or providing financial assistance towards rent, during the redevelopment period. They will also have to ensure basic services for affected families.

Shared infrastructure, services and security arrangements in the rehabilitated residential complexes will be maintained for five years from the date of the first allotment. Thereafter, beneficiary associations will participate in managing common facilities.

Gupta said the policy was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Antyodaya and Garib Kalyan, adding that families who had contributed to the growth of the Capital through their labour deserved secure housing and access to basic amenities.

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