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Home / Delhi / New stations, equipment upgrade planned by Delhi Fire Service

New stations, equipment upgrade planned by Delhi Fire Service

Delhi Fire Service celebrates Fire Week

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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A fire equipment in operation in New Delhi.
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As the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) celebrates Fire Week, it has unveiled an expansive roadmap focused on strengthening manpower, upgrading infrastructure and leveraging technology to enhance emergency response and public safety across the national capital.According to the DFS, to address manpower gaps and improve operational readiness, the department has inducted 39 Fire Operators into its permanent workforce, while 412 contractual personnel have been engaged to provide immediate support to essential services.
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The DFS has also intensified its focus on training and capacity building. Over 1,000 Fire Operators have undergone a 29-week refresher programme aimed at sharpening field tactics and improving physical conditioning. In addition, more than 125 Fire Officers have been deputed to the National Fire Service College under the Ministry of Home Affairs for advanced certification and specialised command training, an official said.

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The department has scaled up its public engagement efforts, conducting over 1,000 fire safety awareness programmes across schools, markets and residential areas. These initiatives have reached more than 50,000 citizens, equipping them with knowledge on fire prevention and emergency preparedness.

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As part of its infrastructure push, the DFS has expanded its network from 69 to 71 fire stations. A full-time station at Netaji Subhash Place and a daytime station at Anand Parbat have been made operational, aimed at reducing response time in high-density zones, the fire official added.

The department has strengthened its fleet with the addition of 17 water bowsers and 35 small water tenders. To tackle fires in high-rise and difficult-to-access areas, five Multi-Articulated Water Tower (MAWT) units have also been deployed.

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Adopting a data-driven approach, the DFS has identified 100 high-risk fire hotspots across the city for focused monitoring. To improve accessibility in congested areas, 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) have been deployed, with plans to add more units later this year.

In line with Ease of Doing Business initiatives, the DFS has digitised several administrative services. Fire Safety Certificate (FSC) renewals are now fully online, eliminating manual delays and improving transparency.

The department has also integrated its system with multiple civic agencies, enabling online approval of building plans through a composite application process. Fire reports can now be downloaded online within 72 hours of an incident, while the FSCs and compliance reports are also accessible via the DFS website.

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