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Home / Delhi / New study to map how much toxic Delhi air became in last 10 years

New study to map how much toxic Delhi air became in last 10 years

A 2016 study by IIT-Kanpur was the first major assessment of pollution sources in Delhi

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:23 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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How different is the air Delhi residents breathe today from what they were breathing a decade ago? Have cleaner vehicle technologies and stricter regulations changed the sources of pollution?
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These questions are at the heart of a new comprehensive study that seeks to reassess Delhi-NCR’s pollution landscape nearly 10 years after the last major source-apportionment study.

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The 2016 study by IIT-Kanpur was the first major assessment of pollution sources in Delhi. Now, a new high-tech assessment is being undertaken by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, in collaboration with IIT-Delhi, TERI and IITM Pune.

The study will divide Delhi and 27 NCR districts into grids measuring 500 metres by 500 metres, with each grid covering 0.25 sq km. Taking 2026 as the base year, researchers will assess emissions of pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, NOx and carbon monoxide from vehicles, industries, road dust, waste burning and other sources.

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Framework prepared in 2025

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) technical member SD Attri said the pollution landscape had changed significantly over the past decade, making a fresh assessment necessary. Coal has been banned in the NCR, industries have shifted towards cleaner fuels and vehicle technology has also changed, he said.

The CAQM prepared the framework for the study in April 2025, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is funding it.

AI, satellite data to identify hotspots

A key feature of the exercise will be the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite data. Satellite imagery will be used to identify pollution hotspots, which will then be verified by teams on the ground.

The study will be from January 1 to December 31, with its analysis expected by the middle of 2027.

The exercise will not only assess the current pollution profile, but also project how Delhi-NCR’s air could look in 2030, 2035 and 2040 under different scenarios.

Six super-sites are also being established across the NCR to strengthen monitoring. One of these has already become operational in Rajendra Nagar.

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