New video captures Delhi Police warning CJP of 'crowd risks' moments before 'sansad chalo march'

A newly surfaced video from the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has added a fresh layer to the debate surrounding the demonstration, showing senior Delhi Police officers warning organisers about inadequate crowd management and the risk of the gathering becoming unmanageable.

Advertisement

The footage captures New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma and Joint CP Deepak Purohit in conversation with CJP spokespersons Saurabh Das and Abhishek Ranka before the protest intensified. During the exchange, the officers raise concerns over the lack of arrangements to regulate the crowd and caution that the venue was not equipped to handle a gathering of that scale without adequate planning.

Advertisement

According to the officers seen in the video, the organisers had not deployed enough volunteers to assist with crowd management despite repeated requests from the police. DCP Sharma is heard telling the organisers that they should ensure at least a minimum number of volunteers were present to help regulate the gathering and prevent any untoward situation.

Advertisement

"I have been requesting you for quite some time," Sharma says in the video while speaking to the organisers.

The DCP also warns that there are "criminal elements" present among the crowd, making effective crowd management even more important. The officers tell the organisers that, without volunteers on the ground, the police alone would find it difficult to control the gathering if the situation escalated.

Advertisement

The officers further state that they had repeatedly cautioned the organisers that if no corrective steps were taken, the growing crowd could become increasingly difficult to manage. According to them, these concerns had been communicated on July 19 and July 20 as the number of people assembling at Jantar Mantar continued to rise. They also say they had explained to the organisers how crowds typically behave in such situations and why preventive measures were necessary.

The video has surfaced at a time when the Jantar Mantar protests continue to remain under political and public scrutiny. The demonstration drew large crowds over several days, leading to heightened security deployment by Delhi Police.

The latest surfacing footage places the focus on discussions that took place before the protest gathered momentum, with senior police officers appearing to warn organisers in advance about volunteer deployment, crowd control and possible law and order challenges.