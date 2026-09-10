New West Zone DCP vows zero-tolerance for criminals

Newly appointed West Zone DCP YVR Shashi Shekhar has directed police officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and anti-social elements and launch special drives to arrest bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders (POs).

He issued the directions during a crime review meeting held today to strengthen law and order and curb criminal activities. All Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the West Zone attended the meeting.

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The DCP directed all SHOs to act promptly on complaints received from victims. No complaint should be kept pending unnecessarily, and cases should be disposed of within the prescribed time limit.

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The law-and-order situation and pending cases in the zone were also reviewed. Shekhar directed the police to increase their presence in vulnerable areas and during peak hours to prevent theft, snatching and other crimes.

He also directed SHOs to hold regular meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and local trade organisations to identify and resolve problems at the ground level.

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The DCP further called for the installation of CCTV cameras, in coordination with local residents, at major intersections, dark spots and narrow lanes, along with proper monitoring of the cameras.