Newborn found abandoned by roadside in Delhi

A seven-day-old newborn was found crying by the roadside near Aali Mor in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area. After spotting the newborn, PCR personnel immediately shifted the child to the emergency ward of AIIMS.

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The police are examining CCTV footage from Aali Mor and adjoining areas to piece together the sequence of events and identify the person who may have abandoned the child. They are making inquiries in the nearby areas to establish the identity of the newborn.

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