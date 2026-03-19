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Home / Delhi / Newly married woman dies under suspicious circumstances in Gurugram

Newly married woman dies under suspicious circumstances in Gurugram

Based on a complaint from her parents, a case of dowry death has been registered

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:51 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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A newly married woman died under suspicious circumstances at Garhi Harsaru village here On Wednesday.

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The deceased’s parents have accused her husband of killing her by giving her poison.

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According to the police, Kajal (23), a resident of Garhi Harsaru village, was married to Arun Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad. Of late, the couple had been living at the house of her parents in the village.

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On Wednesday evening, Kajal was with her sister-in-law when Arun called her. A short while later, her sister-in-law found Kajal bleeding from the nose. She was rushed to the Civil hospital here, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Based on a complaint from her parents, a case of dowry death has been registered at the Sector 10 police station here.

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Her parents said an injection was found in the bathroom and they suspect that she was killed by administering her poison.

Kajal’s body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem on Thursday.The viscera will be sent for examination. The cause behind the death will be cleared only after the viscera report is received.

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