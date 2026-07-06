Newlywed Akriti Sutar was not depressed, spoke cheerfully to mother hours before death, claims family

A 28-year-old newlywed woman was found dead after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder. Police said they are investigating the case from all angles.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Akriti Sutar, worked as a sales executive with a private company in Chhatarpur. According to her family, she had returned to work on Saturday after being on leave following her marriage on April 24. They said she even hosted a small party for her colleagues before leaving office, rejecting any suggestion that she was depressed or suicidal.

Advertisement

Her family said Akriti spoke to her mother around 6 pm on Saturday and sounded cheerful. She reportedly told her she was on her way home after the office gathering.

Advertisement

Akriti's uncle, Mananjay Sutar, alleged that around 8 pm the family received a call from her husband, Arastu Sikka, claiming she had gone missing. About 90 minutes later, police informed them that a woman's body had been found at Palika Kunj in Lodhi Colony, nearly 10 km from the couple's residence in Pushp Vihar.

Her body was found around 9 pm and she was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Advertisement

The family has alleged that Akriti was subjected to repeated harassment over a demand for Rs 20 lakh in dowry. They claimed her husband and his relatives had been pressuring her since the marriage and alleged that the couple had a serious argument just two days before her death. Her younger brother said she was mentally strong and would never have taken her own life.

Police said that since the death occurred within seven years of marriage, mandatory inquest proceedings have been initiated and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed. Statements of family members and other witnesses are being recorded, while investigators are examining all possible angles, including the allegations of dowry harassment. No arrests have been announced so far.

With PTI inputs