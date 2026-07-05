Newlywed woman dies after fall from NDMC flats in Delhi; family alleges dowry death

A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony area, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder.

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Police in a statement said, "The deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead."

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According to the police, Akriti had married on April 24 this year and was working as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur.

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"As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, proceedings have been initiated, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed to conduct the mandatory inquest proceedings," the police officer said.

All aspects of the incident are being verified and the enquiry is in progress.

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However, the woman's family has rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that her husband and his family members murdered Akriti over dowry-related demands.

Akriti's younger brother alleged that the incident was being projected as a suicide to shield those responsible. He claimed that his sister, the eldest among the siblings, was a responsible and mentally strong person.

The family further alleged that she had been subjected to physical assault and harassment by her husband after the marriage. According to the family, the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance solemnised barely two-and-a-half months ago, making the circumstances surrounding her death even more suspicious.

Police said statements of family members and other witnesses are being recorded. Further investigation into the matter is underway.