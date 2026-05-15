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Home / Delhi / Newlywed woman’s murder case solved, husband in Delhi police net

Newlywed woman’s murder case solved, husband in Delhi police net

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have solved the murder case of a newly-wed woman whose decomposed body was found stuffed inside a bed box in a rented room in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim, the police said on Thursday.

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The main accused, identified as Mohammad Ejaz, a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar, was arrested from Karaya in Kolkata on Wednesday following sustained technical surveillance. Another accused, Sarfaraz, has also been arrested in the case.

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The incident came to light on the night of May 8 when the police received a PCR call from a landlord in the Laxmanpuri area about a foul smell emanating from a tenant’s room, the police said. The caller informed the police that the tenant was not present inside the room.

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The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old resident of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered at the Nabi Karim police station, he said.

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The woman’s father allegedly levelled allegations of dowry harassment against Ejaz and his brother Sarfaraz before the Tehsildar. Following this, Sarfaraz was arrested on May 10.

Investigators later traced Ejaz to Kolkata through technical surveillance after he allegedly absconded following the incident. A police team was sent to West Bengal, where the accused was apprehended from the Karaya area on May 13. Ejaz allegedly confessed that a quarrel broke out between him and his wife on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 over disputes related to dowry and money matters.

The police said the accused allegedly strangulated his wife during the altercation, resulting in her death. He then allegedly locked the room from outside and fled to Kolkata to evade arrest.

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